Mines students mobilize to serve on Martin Luther King Day

For the 12th year in a row, student groups from South Dakota Mines will serve as volunteers on the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, collecting food and cash donations at local grocery stores. The food drive benefits Feeding South Dakota and the Mines student food pantry, according to a news release from South Dakota Mines.

The 12th annual food drive will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday. Student volunteers will be at the following locations in Rapid City: Timmons Neighborhood Market, both Safeway locations, both Walmart locations and both Family Fare locations.

South Dakota Mines will partner once again with Black Hills Federal Credit Union. BHFCU is helping fundraise and collect canned goods and other non-perishables. Collection bins are located at the five Rapid City BHFCU Member Service Centers and on the South Dakota Mines campus. Drop-off locations on the Mines Campus include the Physics and Math departments, and at the King Center.

The annual food drive honors Dr. King’s legacy and is an opportunity for Rapid City residents to renew their own personal vows of citizenship through service to others.

“Our Strategic Plan calls for us to engage in partnerships to transform society,” said Joe Dlugos, Ph.D., Dean of Students at South Dakota Mines, in a statement. “Following Dr. King’s example and giving back for 12 years now is a small step leading to an important transformation here in Rapid City. The best part is South Dakota Mines students are at the center of the work.”

The 2021 food drive brought in more than 1,800 pounds of food and more than $600 despite COVID-19 restrictions. Checks can be made out to Feeding South Dakota. Cash donations will be used to purchase food for the Mines student food pantry and donated to Feeding South Dakota.

Student organizations participating include Lambda Chi Alpha, Hardrockers Dance Team, Society of Physics Students, Alpha Delta Pi, Theta Tau, Formula Racing, Alpha Omega Epsilon, Delta Sigma Phi, Pi Tau Sigma, and Mines Campus Ministries.

