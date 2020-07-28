Mines students receive nearly $49,000 grant for mountain bike trail project

Vazquez said the grant will allow the group to cut down the timeline for construction, as well as get better GPS equipment and rent a mini-excavator. The group will also purchase slope stabilization materials for the trail "that will make the project sustainable and durable for the long term."

Vazquez, who is now employed in Rapid City with Endlas, will remain involved in the trail building project as an alumni adviser to assist future student teams with the project. Kyle Caudle, an associate math professor and advisor of the campus mountain biking club, will also stay involved.

A press release states that the trail project isn't just about enhancing recreation opportunities close to campus, but that the effort includes an educational component. Professors in the civil engineering department are planning a land reclamation study along the trail.

The area also has potential for archaeology studies around the "Smelter Hill" area above O'Harra Stadium. In the early history of the school, gold and other metals were processed on this site.