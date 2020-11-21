Mines students to create living laboratory at downtown prayer park

“These funders are visionaries who understand this park is something unique that is turning the otherwise unsightly problem of urban runoff into a community asset,” park director Ken Steinken said, adding that several more donors are needed to cover the entire cost of the $66,010 in improvements.

Eirik Heikes, president of TerraSite Design, was the original landscape architect on the project that helped to make the park a reality with best practices and the appropriate types of vegetation for the different biomes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"TerraSite is honored to be able to continue with the upgrades to this great example of biodiversity and sustainability in our community," Heikes said. "We hope it will inspire others to do the same. Good science, like design, is in a constant process of refinement."

Jason Phillips, a Ph.D. graduate student in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at South Dakota Mines and staff member of TerraSite Design, said the project not only helps reduce pollution into Rapid Creek, but will help people better understand, study and design sustainable storm water management solutions in future projects.