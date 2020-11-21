Mines students to create living laboratory at downtown prayer park

Students from South Dakota Mines made recommendations on upgrades to the Trinity Eco Prayer Park downtown, and their recommendations were met with funding from the West Dakota Water Development District and a group of Rapid City area businesses.
The upgrades include increasing water flow capacity and providing easier maintenance at the park. This will help maintain the original intent of the park, which is to slow, spread, infiltrate, and naturally filter the storm water that runs off part of downtown before it enters Rapid Creek.
The project also creates an opportunity for a living laboratory where future students can study urban runoff, associated water quality issues and sustainable storm water management practices.
Trinity Eco Prayer Park, which is owned by the Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation, operates as a public park with over a dozen sustainability features. Some of those help protect water in Rapid Creek, which is known for trout fishing.
Renovations at the park are now underway thanks to grants, funding and donations from a number of public and private entities, including the following:
- $24,500 from West Dakota Water Development District
- $15,000 from the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Foundation
- $5,000 from TerraSite Design
- $3,000 from RCS Construction
- $3,000 from Doyle Concrete
- $2,000 from Hanson Mapping and Survey
- Pike at Play Excavation is doing the demo and dirt work at cost
“These funders are visionaries who understand this park is something unique that is turning the otherwise unsightly problem of urban runoff into a community asset,” park director Ken Steinken said, adding that several more donors are needed to cover the entire cost of the $66,010 in improvements.
Eirik Heikes, president of TerraSite Design, was the original landscape architect on the project that helped to make the park a reality with best practices and the appropriate types of vegetation for the different biomes.
"TerraSite is honored to be able to continue with the upgrades to this great example of biodiversity and sustainability in our community," Heikes said. "We hope it will inspire others to do the same. Good science, like design, is in a constant process of refinement."
Jason Phillips, a Ph.D. graduate student in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at South Dakota Mines and staff member of TerraSite Design, said the project not only helps reduce pollution into Rapid Creek, but will help people better understand, study and design sustainable storm water management solutions in future projects.
“This living laboratory allows local students, from Mines, Western Dakota Tech, or area high schools to get valuable hands-on-experience and research/monitor the performance of this park," Phillips said. "During their studies, some may even come up with new ideas to tackle this global challenge.”
The idea for infrastructure upgrades to increase the water flow and filtration capacity at the park began in 2017. Mines student Andrea Vargas was undertaking a study on pollinators in urban areas when a major rainstorm hit the park. During the storm, Vargas noted that the infrastructure was not adequate to handle larger storms as water overflowed onto sidewalks before filling up the main pond and channel.
The next year, Vargas and a team of Mines students, including Ben Holkeboer and Danielle Tourtillott, undertook the senior design project to study and recommend infrastructure upgrades for the park.
In early 2020, TerraSite Design in collaboration with Steinken further developed and enhanced design concepts to increase water flow capacity, increase sediment removal, and improve the ability to research and monitor the park’s performance.
These concepts were developed into a grant proposal by Steinken and Phillips and presented to the Western Dakota Water Development District board. The board funded the project to implement the upgrades. The multiple contributions and collaboration between South Dakota Mines and project design professionals are measurable and a working model for continued improvement of the park.
“We are very honored that our project contributed to the upgrade of the Trinity Eco Prayer Park,” Vargas said. “We hope that with this upgrade the City of Rapid City gets to see and learn all the amazing benefits storm water rain gardens can bring to both the community and the environment.”
The upgrades include a sediment catchment basin where water flows in from the surrounding block. This basin will increase flow time and thus increases the settling of larger sediment. It also allows water and sediment inflows to be measured. Upgrades are also being made to the sidewalk crossings and to increase the channel capacity.
“The park is designed to be a model for stewardship,” Steinken said. “This is really exciting for us to see this happen. We hope this can be an inspiration for others to design eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions.”
