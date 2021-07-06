Mines to host class reunion July 8-11

South Dakota Mines will host an all-school reunion July 8-11 on campus and at locations around the Black Hills.
About 1,000 alumni and friends from around the world are expected to attend.
Events include a golf classic, a tour of the new Ascent Innovation building, a picnic on campus, a hike up M Hill, evening banquets and the President’s Scholarship Fundraiser Ride.
Mines normally hosts a reunion every five years, but the 2020 event was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
More information on the reunion can be found at https://alumni.sdsmt.edu/events/5-year-reunion.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.