Mines to host class reunion July 8-11

South Dakota Mines will host an all-school reunion July 8-11 on campus and at locations around the Black Hills.

About 1,000 alumni and friends from around the world are expected to attend.

Events include a golf classic, a tour of the new Ascent Innovation building, a picnic on campus, a hike up M Hill, evening banquets and the President’s Scholarship Fundraiser Ride.

Mines normally hosts a reunion every five years, but the 2020 event was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

More information on the reunion can be found at https://alumni.sdsmt.edu/events/5-year-reunion.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0