More districts prepare for COVID as school year begins

Lead-Deadwood School District

Lead-Deadwood is preparing three models to switch between in the event of rising COVID infections in its district: a Back to Normal model, a Remote Learning model, and a blended model consisting of both in-person and remote instruction.

“We need to be prepared to be able to switch back and forth, and we need to be able to transition quickly,” according to Lead-Deadwood School District’s plan.

The normal model will strive to recreate normal school year conditions, with the addition of social distancing and enhanced cleaning measures. Remote learning will build off of the remote learning experience from last school year if it becomes necessary.

Under the normal model, classrooms will maximize social distancing, masks will be optional, and there will be consistent, scheduled times for hand washing and hygiene procedures. New students will have the opportunity to take part in laptop orientation to train them in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams in case remote learning becomes necessary. The school district will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for self-isolation and quarantine for close contacts and infected students and staff.