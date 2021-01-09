More than 400 students face homelessness in Rapid City

As of Monday, RCAS identified 447 students in these programs, including 211 boys and 236 girls. A majority of students facing homelessness — 68% — are Indigenous. Another 27% are white, 3% are Black, 1% are Asian and 1% are Pacific Islander.

By age group, 200 elementary students, 107 middle school students, 63 high school students and 11 students who either aren’t in school or are in JSC are homeless. Nine students who are homeschooled are considered homeless.

Some students are new to the Rapid City area and searching for permanent housing, while others may be living in a motel situation for as long as they can pay for that motel, for example, Pearce said.

“Really that transient, back-and-forth lifestyle is something that we’re trying to accommodate as much as we can, and provide our families with as many supports as we can during the time that they're transitioning,” Pearce said.

RCAS also works with different shelters such as the women’s shelter that houses families and children to ensure they’re meeting families’ needs, Pearce said.

Pearce said the growing homeless student population in Rapid City was affected by the pandemic this year “on a much larger scale.”