More than 400 students face homelessness in Rapid City

As many as 447 Rapid City Area Schools students face homelessness.
That's how many are counted because they go to a RCAS school and qualify for the McKinney-Vento Homeless/Migrant student program.
McKinney-Vento is a federal program that distributes funds to schools to help cover services like free lunch, backpacks, school supplies, help with transportation, clothing vouchers or referral to other agencies for assistance.
Students qualifying for these services include those without a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence. Examples include shelters, motels, hotels, living with friends or relatives due to economic difficulty, living in a campground or campsite, or an unaccompanied youth.
The program does not provide funding for housing, utilities, medical services, cell phones, storage, rent or motel rent, but a team of seven advocates at RCAS and additional social workers work directly with families to help them find these resources. Advocates also help families get food, and provide clothing through a clothing bank, for example.
Whitnee Pearce, director of diversity, equity and federal programs for RCAS, said the McKinney-Vento numbers fluctuate frequently, even on a daily basis.
As of Monday, RCAS identified 447 students in these programs, including 211 boys and 236 girls. A majority of students facing homelessness — 68% — are Indigenous. Another 27% are white, 3% are Black, 1% are Asian and 1% are Pacific Islander.
By age group, 200 elementary students, 107 middle school students, 63 high school students and 11 students who either aren’t in school or are in JSC are homeless. Nine students who are homeschooled are considered homeless.
Some students are new to the Rapid City area and searching for permanent housing, while others may be living in a motel situation for as long as they can pay for that motel, for example, Pearce said.
“Really that transient, back-and-forth lifestyle is something that we’re trying to accommodate as much as we can, and provide our families with as many supports as we can during the time that they're transitioning,” Pearce said.
RCAS also works with different shelters such as the women’s shelter that houses families and children to ensure they’re meeting families’ needs, Pearce said.
Pearce said the growing homeless student population in Rapid City was affected by the pandemic this year “on a much larger scale.”
“We’re seeing families that do need the additional support that maybe in years past they didn’t, or are identified as McKinney-Vento and in the past, they were not,” Pearce said. “Our numbers are higher than what they typically are. Compared to years before, we did have higher numbers this year at certain time periods.”
Some families that were identified this year don’t have many options to move into permanent housing situations, Pearce said.
Lacking permanent housing or not knowing where they’ll sleep at night can give students added stress and added trauma, “which directly affects their academic success within classrooms,” Pearce said. Living without reliable transportation can also affect student success.
“At the end of the day, it’s hard to meet academic needs and have academic success if a student’s basic needs are not being met,” Pearce said. “Oftentimes, that’s at no fault of a family, but it’s a situation they’ve been put in.”
When the pandemic hit, RCAS partnered with the United Way to provide Internet hotspots to students to ensure they could continue with online learning, Pearce said.
Long-term solutions to homelessness include programs like McKinney-Vento as well as affordable and equitable housing, Pearce said.
Affordable housing should meet Rapid City’s needs “as our community continues to grow, particularly with the base expansion,” Pearce said. “Affordable housing is something we need to keep in consideration.”