‘My chest is on fire": Mines students cope with COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lexy Elizalde and Mark Cedar Face are two of at least 66 students on a campus of more than 2,000 students at South Dakota Mines who have faced a COVID-19 diagnosis this semester since classes began Aug. 19.

The couple live off-campus together and said they’re unsure how they contracted the coronavirus. They said they both wear masks everywhere they go, including on campus.

Elizalde is required to wear a mask at her job off-campus, but said some customers don’t comply with the mask policy, which worries her. She said she’s trying to figure out if she got COVID-19 at work.

“There’s people out there who don’t believe in coronavirus or just refuse to wear masks because they think they’ll be fine,” she said. “With me having asthma, I was really afraid of coronavirus. I was like, ‘What if I get it? What if it turns bad for me?’ It just sucks that other people don’t think about anyone but themselves.”

Cedar Face said there’s no way to know for certain where they got it or where they were first exposed to it, which he said is frustrating for him.