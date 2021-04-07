NDN Collective plans to open Indigenous-run school in Rapid City

The school is starting with kindergarteners, allowing those students to begin their educational career grounded in Lakota thought and philosophy, which Sazue said is “so exciting.”

The Collective isn’t sure yet on how it will select the 40 students to begin the school, but Sazue said she anticipates doing lots of outreach over the next year and a half to communicate the school’s message.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to collaborate on what education could look like and reimagine education. We’re excited to start a conversation about thinking outside the box while still aligned with state content standards,” Sazue said.

NDN Collective doesn’t yet have a dollar amount for how much the school will cost to start, but Sazue said they will be fundraising in the future. She said people can donate now on the NDN Collective website.

Sazue said they will be doing everything they will open the school in the right way, but they have not been in contact with the State Board of Education yet. A spokesperson for the DOE said it is not involved in the Collective's effort and that it is up to the school to seek accreditation from the department. Rapid City Area Schools also has not been in contact with the Collective but supports the school’s mission.