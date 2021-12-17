New engine to bolster career lab, job exploration at Rapid City High School

When Sean Binder teaches the Job Shadow/Youth Internship Capstone course at Rapid City High School, he wants students to absorb some of their best lessons outside of the school. But he also knows that sometimes they’ll need to take work home with them – or, in this case, back to the school building.

“Our internships are amazing,” said Binder, a teacher, advisor and internship coordinator for Rapid City High School. “We always want to get our kids out into the workplace. But the reality is that some of our students can’t go five days a week, and some of our businesses can’t host five days a week.”

So, Binder has set up a career lab at the high school where students can continue some of the projects they’ve begun at their internships, and he’s begun to populate it with equipment. The latest installment will be an automotive engine.

At a Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education meeting on Dec. 7, the board approved a grant for $4,513 from Rapid City Public School Foundation to bolster that career lab with the purchase of an engine. Binder said he expected the engine to be purchased and operational by next spring.

Rapid City High School Principal Jennifer Roberts recently described Rapid City High School to the Journal as an “alternative high school” and a “school of choice” that features smaller class sizes than other high schools, as well as close and frequent student advising.

Binder emphasized that the Job Shadow/Youth Internship Capstone course exists at all of the district’s high schools, though the career lab is something he’s worked to develop at Rapid City High School. Career exploration in the school district is part of a larger RCAS Academies & Pathways model, set in motion in the fall of 2020.

Binder said this is the first year for the career lab at Rapid City High School.

“The career lab is just a crazy idea of mine that’s started this year, and everyone is supportive of it and we’re growing it based on student needs,” he said.

The lab already harbors a sewing machine to help students interested in fashion design. Medical equipment is there, as well, Binder said.

A student with particular interest in the automotive engine is Connor Dove, a junior at the high school. Dove is working on an internship with Al’s D & I Repair, in Rapid City.

“I’ve always been interested in cars,” Dove said.

He recounted helping a friend do repair work on cars that entailed a range of tasks, including work on power steering, the radiator, the oil filter, brakes and components.

One of the most challenging parts of the work, Dove said, was getting the timing exactly right, and he used tiny gauges to make sure the timing was close to perfect. Lately, he said, he’s been able to hone those skills on the job at Al’s D & I.

“Being walked through something, and then doing it on your own without any help is probably the biggest thing,” Dove said.

And before long, he and other students will be able to continue their automotive practice in the high school’s career lab.

Binder emphasized that equipment such as an engine or a sewing machine ultimately serve larger purposes than simply teaching students to use, say, an engine or a sewing machine. He acknowledged that students may very well change their career hopes – or their careers – later on in their lives.

“What we always talk about is transferable skills,” he said. “One of the misnomers is that we’re making the doctor today. That’s not what we’re doing. We’re not making the doctor today, and we’re not making the mechanic today – we’re inspiring that.”

Binder said that even working on an engine – in many ways a highly specialized skill – provokes far-reaching learning.

“It’s not about fixing a car, really,” he said. “It’s about the soft skills of problem-solving.”

He mentioned one potentially thorny problem when working on an engine: the flywheel won’t come off.

“It’s not so much about getting the flywheel off the engine,” he said. “It’s about, ‘How do I deal with it? Who do I go to in my profession to ask the questions? How do I ask the questions? How do I find the resources?’”

Binder said the people he’s worked with at various businesses also say it’s the more malleable soft skills, rather than the hard technical skills, that they most seek from people who may one day work for them. The technical skills can be mastered in specific training, Binder explained, while the soft skills take years of practice.

The range of jobs students experiment with in the course is a wide one. Binder ticked off some of the internships students are pursuing or would like to pursue, including Information Technology, mechanical engineering, construction, chemical dependency counseling, graphic design, wildlife, music and others. Students choose their own internships after spending time exploring their skills and career interests.

Binder mentioned one student who wanted to be a referee for the NFL.

“We’ve worked with him to look at stepping stones to that,” Binder said. But he also helped the student to look beyond the stepping stones to the ultimate goal.

“Interestingly enough, I emailed the NFL – I didn’t even know you could – and they reached back out,” he said. “Apparently they’re a little busy with playoffs right now, but once they’re done they’re interested in doing a Zoom with our student.”

Binder said no virtual meetings with NFL officials have been solidified yet, but he’s hoping that a future conversation might delve into some soft skills relevant to working as a referee – perhaps in the NFL.

When students talk about their internships and interests, they tend to note things that they’ve observed or experienced – in addition to what they’ve been told. Daisy Gomez, a senior, has begun an internship at Black Hills Works, an organization that serves people who have disabilities.

“You see a range of people, and you see how they’re all different – how they’re unique,” Gomez said. “When I was watching, they were doing arts and crafts, and you can tell they’re intelligent. They like to focus on their work.”

Gomez said her interest in psychology and human brain development first took root at home.

“My brother has autism,” she said, and she described how she was influenced by “watching him and how he was different from others, and seeing how smart he was for how little he was.”

The field Gomez is exploring may fall miles away from repairing engines. But like other students she's striving to make something better, and to solve or to fend off potential problems.

It’s that kind of far-reaching exploration beyond the classroom, Binder said, that pleases him most when he thinks about the courses he teaches.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.