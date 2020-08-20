New hires, retired teachers aim to make up for shortage of substitute teachers in RCAS

The Rapid City Area Schools district is starting with “fewer substitute teachers than we’re used to,” this fall, district spokeswoman Katy Urban said.
There are usually 300 to 350 subs in the district's pool, but now as many as 200 subs are lined up for the fall, Urban said, noting that many subs have left due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, or took other jobs.
Adjacent to the sub shortage issue is the district’s previous estimate that as many as five percent of teachers are leaving the district, nearly 90 teachers from the 1,800-person workforce.
With both staffing shortages in mind, some retirees and new hires are looking to make up the difference. The district is hiring substitutes for teaching positions and other jobs like food service, bus drivers, security guards, playground supervisors, secretaries and paraprofessionals.
Anyone with both a high school diploma and GED, 48 credit hours of college for teacher positions, a “favorable” background check and two letters of recommendation has a shot at a substitute job. Pay scales vary by job, and depend on one’s education level. The job also boasts flexibility: subs can customize their schedules in advance and “skip the early morning phone call.”
Chad Lewis, a former city councilman, recently wrote in an op-ed to the Journal that he signed up to be a substitute teacher this year, and encouraged other community members to do the same.
“If I am going to ask my kids and their teachers to step up and face these dangers, the least I can do is face those dangers with them,” Lewis said. “Put your money where your mouth is.”
Nancy Kroeger is a retired teacher who will return to the district this fall as a substitute. She said she wanted to come back to work this fall because she’s aware of the sub shortage.
“I’m really concerned about the safety of teachers and staff,” she said. “I want school to be a successful education experience, and a safe working environment for everybody. A lot of us are retired teachers. We’re in that age category that we’re concerned about our safety as well as our families.”
Kroeger recently joined a demonstration outside a school board meeting in support of health protections in schools, like masks. Her sign read “Back to school, keep everyone safe” with a drawing of a face mask.
Natalie LaFrance Slack is a small business owner with three sons in the district, one at South Middle School and two at Stevens High School. Slack said she applied to be a substitute teacher for the fall because she knew the usual “sub pool” wouldn’t be working because of health concerns.
“A lot of the substitute teachers that I know locally are in that vulnerable population. They may be retired teachers who are 60 or older,” Slack, who is 35, said. “They’ve expressed some concerns with going into a classroom setting during a pandemic.”
Slack also said she felt “hypocritical” to send her three sons back to school if she wasn’t willing to support the teaching staff if they needed to go home and self-quarantine.
“For me, it’s always been really important to live and work in an educated society and an educated community,” Slack said. “I think that starts with public education. It was kind of a ‘put my money where my mouth was’ moment for me.”
Superintendent Lori Simon said at a July 30 school board meeting that another creative option to the fall staff shortage includes partnering with some people in higher education to look for student-teachers or other college students who may be able to teach a class during their daily schedule.
Slack said that as Rapid City looks toward an “uncertain future” during the COVID-19 pandemic, she would encourage other people to sign up to become a substitute teacher.
“Consider giving a couple days out of a month to substitute teaching,” Slack said. “If we’re able to carry the load together, we can keep our kids learning and keep our teachers safe and healthy during this kind of crazy time.”
