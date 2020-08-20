New hires, retired teachers aim to make up for shortage of substitute teachers in RCAS

Natalie LaFrance Slack is a small business owner with three sons in the district, one at South Middle School and two at Stevens High School. Slack said she applied to be a substitute teacher for the fall because she knew the usual “sub pool” wouldn’t be working because of health concerns.

“A lot of the substitute teachers that I know locally are in that vulnerable population. They may be retired teachers who are 60 or older,” Slack, who is 35, said. “They’ve expressed some concerns with going into a classroom setting during a pandemic.”

Slack also said she felt “hypocritical” to send her three sons back to school if she wasn’t willing to support the teaching staff if they needed to go home and self-quarantine.

“For me, it’s always been really important to live and work in an educated society and an educated community,” Slack said. “I think that starts with public education. It was kind of a ‘put my money where my mouth was’ moment for me.”

Superintendent Lori Simon said at a July 30 school board meeting that another creative option to the fall staff shortage includes partnering with some people in higher education to look for student-teachers or other college students who may be able to teach a class during their daily schedule.