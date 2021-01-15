New program supports first-generation college students at South Dakota Mines

First-generation college students can get additional support through a new SD-FIRST Program funded by a $998,819 grant through the National Science Foundation S-STEM program.
In addition to the grant, a private donor with a commitment to helping women who are first-generation students has provided support to the SD-FIRST program.
The program will provide support in academic, social and economic areas with the goal of helping first-generation students find success and graduate with a STEM degree from South Dakota Mines. The program will give scholarships of up to $5,000 per year for four years.
“First-generation students should be proud to be here at Mines, and we want to ensure that they have everything they need to be successful,” Cassandra Birrenkott, associate professor of mechanical engineering, said.
First-generation students are defined as being the first in their families to earn a bachelor’s degree.
“Because their families didn’t have that college experience, the support systems of first-generation students may not be able to offer the same advice on how to navigate a college setting,” said Birrenkott, a first-generation student who graduated from South Dakota Mines in 2007.
The first eligible students will begin fall 2021.