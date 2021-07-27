New RCAS Board members take office amid disturbance

The Rapid City Area Schools Education Center was standing-room only as four new members of the Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education were sworn in Monday night during the Board's annual meeting.

The new members -- Deb Baker in Area 1, Breanna Funke in Area 2, Gabe Doney in Area 3 and incumbent Kate Thomas in Area 7 -- will each serve three-year terms, with the exception of Doney. Doney's term will last one year.

Before the new members took office, an observer, James Biolata, rushed to the front of the board room twice and yelled at the outgoing members that their continued presence was illegal. Biolata said he filed charges with the Pennington County State's Attorney Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Biolata said in South Dakota Codified Law 13-8-2, school board members are only allowed a three-year term and that the outgoing members were overstaying their term. He maintained that the transfer of power should have occurred at the Board's July 12 meeting.

A Rapid City Police officer had to escort Biolata out of the room as his remarks were made outside of the designated public comment portion. Biolata eventually re-entered the room and observed the rest of the meeting without incident.