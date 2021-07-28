New RCAS Board takes office, challenges status quo

Ultimately, the board decided to approve the meeting times and locations for now and revisit moving the location after district staff could come up with a list of alternative locations.

The board also moved to limit the amount of days the superintendent can close schools for an emergency. First Vice President Area 3 representative Gabe Doney said the board’s concerns were COVID-related; they did not want to see a repeat of spring 2020 when schools were closed indefinitely. Baker suggested the board remove “health” as a reason to close schools to avoid any more COVID closures.

Simon said schools can be closed for other health-related reasons like mold outbreaks and that it would be unwise to adjust the policy to exclude health from school closure. The board agreed to revisit the policy and include a stipulation about COVID closures at its next meeting.

The 37 organizational items, which can typically be approved en masse in less than 10 minutes, took around an hour to approve. At adjournment, Thomas thanked everyone for their patience and said she had tried to defer the actions to make the meeting go faster.