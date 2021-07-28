New RCAS Board takes office, challenges status quo

The July 26 annual meeting of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education saw two distinct boards making decisions on behalf of the school district. The outgoing board members passed the 2021-22 school year budget before adjourning. Once new board members were sworn in, they voted to revisit the meeting minutes of July 12 and attempted to defer the organizational meeting to next month.
After the outgoing board approved the July 12 meeting minutes, new president and Area 7 incumbent Kate Thomas made a motion to reconsider the minutes at the August 9 board meeting. Thomas said she wanted the board to go back and revisit some of the items discussed at the July 12 meeting. Thomas had abstained from all votes during that meeting.
On July 12, Thomas called a point of order to recess the meeting and meet on July 26 for the annual meeting, which was denied. At the July 12 meeting, the board approved an application to submit for a grant from the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation to “analyze the effectiveness of the RCAS Lakota Immersion Pilot and the Title VI Indian Education Program and identifying ways to improve outcomes for Indigenous students in our district.” Thomas had abstained from that vote, which was otherwise unanimous.
The outgoing board also approved the application for a $4 million IDEA Grant, which funds special education teachers and related special education service providers. The application was unanimously approved aside from Thomas, who abstained.
The new board’s responsibility Monday night was to establish organizational procedures, which they tried to defer to August 9. Thomas said the new members did not have time to read through all of the items and did not feel comfortable voting on topics they did not understand. Board members are provided informational packets several days in advance that include all of the necessary documents to be discussed at the meeting.
RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon asked legal counsel to walk the board through each of the 37 items and explain what they meant and why the board should vote on them today. Simon said that per board policy and state law, some items were required to be acted upon at the board’s annual meeting.
Other items, if not acted upon, would have resulted in the slowing or halting of the entire school district’s operations. One such resolution, to authorize the business manager to electronically transfer funds, if not approved would have barred the business manager from making payments on bills or paying staff.
The board decided to pull out individual items they had concerns about for further discussion and unanimously approved the rest of the organizational items.
“These are just annual meeting stuff that we put in every year,” Area 4 representative and second vice president Jim Hansen said. “If we stop anything for two weeks that could mess up everything the school district is doing.”
The few items Thomas and new member Area 2 representative Breanna Funke pulled out for further discussion were eventually unanimously approved as well, with the stipulation that the board would revisit them and make changes at its next meeting.
New board members expressed a desire to move the regular meeting location to a larger venue because of the space constraints of the conference room in the RCAS administrative building. Dozens of citizens flooded the boardroom and stood against the walls and an overflow room was set up so additional people could attend the meeting. A Rapid City Police Department officer was dispatched to the overflow room during the meeting after multiple hecklers began to cause disruption.
Hansen and Simon noted moving the meetings to another location would cost the district thousands of dollars to move necessary technology to a different meeting space as well as setup and takedown costs. Additionally, other school buildings host events during the week that could limit the ability for a weekly public meeting to occur.
Area 6 representative Amy Policky pointed out RCAS already has a tight budget, so the board should consider if the cost to move meetings takes away from student services. She said the board should remember that it serves the students of the district. New member Area 1 representative Deb Baker countered that the board serves the taxpayers and parents as well, who want to attend school board meetings.
Ultimately, the board decided to approve the meeting times and locations for now and revisit moving the location after district staff could come up with a list of alternative locations.
The board also moved to limit the amount of days the superintendent can close schools for an emergency. First Vice President Area 3 representative Gabe Doney said the board’s concerns were COVID-related; they did not want to see a repeat of spring 2020 when schools were closed indefinitely. Baker suggested the board remove “health” as a reason to close schools to avoid any more COVID closures.
Simon said schools can be closed for other health-related reasons like mold outbreaks and that it would be unwise to adjust the policy to exclude health from school closure. The board agreed to revisit the policy and include a stipulation about COVID closures at its next meeting.
The 37 organizational items, which can typically be approved en masse in less than 10 minutes, took around an hour to approve. At adjournment, Thomas thanked everyone for their patience and said she had tried to defer the actions to make the meeting go faster.
The outgoing board’s work was yet to be completed at the start of the meeting, but they faced an uphill battle doing so. The meeting was twice interrupted by a man, James Biolata, who claimed the outgoing board had gone over their three-year term limit. He said he had filed a lawsuit with the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, but the Journal found no records of such a lawsuit on eCourts.
The outgoing board approved the annual budget and tax levy request as well as the consent agenda, which included the July 12 minutes the new board plans to revisit.
During public comment, citizens thanked the outgoing board members for their dedication to the school district. Over 30 people had signed up to make comments at the meeting.
Former board candidates and current state legislators also made comments during the meeting aimed toward the new board members. Area 1 candidate Natalie Slack said the community of Rapid City would be watching the new board’s actions.
“To our new board members, I hope you will lead with the integrity you failed to campaign with,” Slack, who was the subject of several mudslinging advertisements during her run, said. “Those who sit on the board of education should be exemplary in community involvement, self-evident in their own pursuits of learning and committed to compassion. This is not the board of education I [see before me]… but you are here, and you are called to care for all students, as you promised you would.”
State Representative Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, welcomed the new board members and said she is excited to see where they take the school district. She discussed student proficiency rates, which she said were “not good,” and that she was concerned the district would try to rectify them by lowering their standards.
Howard also cautioned against the use of Critical Race Theory in schools, which she said are racist ideologies that are beginning to infiltrate public education. Howard cited a recent visit with the State Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee to a college diversity center where a student of color told legislators they found their family at the diversity center because it was the only place on campus where people of color came together.
“I think that’s taking us back 100 years,” Howard said. “[CRT] needs to be stopped, so hopefully the new school board members will dig in and root it out in every way it is.”
Other state legislators in attendance who did not speak during public comment included Rapid City Republican senator Julie Frye-Mueller, and representatives Phil Jensen and Tina Mulally. Mulally had financially supported Funke’s campaign.
Area 7 candidate Jenny Read also had words for the new board members. She welcomed the new members, “including the members who have just moved here from out of town,” as one of the new members had only moved to Rapid City several months prior.
Read said school board members should make decisions based on available facts and independent judgment and not on the needs of special interest groups like Citizens for Liberty and Family Heritage Alliance. All of the new board members’ candidacies were endorsed by FHA.
“Think for yourself, please, if you’re not doing so already,” Read said.
Citizens for Liberty lobbyist Tonchi Weaver said during public comment that people castigating the new board for “future sins” should step back and give the new board a chance to do the right thing.
Florence Thompson, president of South Dakota Parents Involved in Education, said she agreed and added she hoped everyone could come together despite their differences.
“We do have a lot of differences. But I think most differences are exaggerated for various reasons, and I hope we can all play that down because we need to pull together and work together.”
The board's next meeting will be August 9.