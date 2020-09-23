New Underwood middle, high schools move to online learning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The New Underwood school district announced on its Facebook page that its middle and high schools would transition to online learning Thursday.

"There are cases that are directly impacting" both schools, the district said. Elementary will still be in school "as the cases are not impacting them."

In-person learning is expected to resume again on Oct. 12, the district said. All practices, homecoming activities and sporting events are canceled at this time.

"This is an impossible decision to make, but based on the community spread and impact on the school, it is necessary at this time," the district said.

The Tiny Tiger Cheerleaders will not be practicing after school for the remainder of the week, or performing this Friday as the game has been cancelled. Shirts and bows will still be delivered and given to students at school.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0