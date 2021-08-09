No distance learning, mask mandates this year for Rapid City public schools

Rapid City Area Schools won’t offer a large-scale distance learning program nor will it implement a mask mandate during the 2021-22 school year.

The District sent its revised COVID-19 protocols to students’ families Monday morning in preparation for the upcoming school year. RCAS asked families to review its COVID-19 mitigation practices that will be followed during the school year and highlighted the most important aspects in a district-wide email.

While the school year, which begins Aug. 24, won’t start with a mask mandate, the plan says Superintendent Lori Simon and the District’s health team will continually monitor COVID-19 data and will “highly recommend” mask wearing if case volumes quickly increase. Simon could make a recommendation to the Board of Education to implement a temporary mask mandate.

Also unlike last year, RCAS will not offer a large-scale distance learning program although a smaller virtual learning pilot program will go forward as planned. The District does not have enough staff available to continue the distance learning program. All of the virtual learning slots at every level – elementary, middle and high school – have been filled, according to community relations manager Katy Urban.