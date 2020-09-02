No set number of COVID-19 cases will move SD’s universities online, regents say

“We are monitoring the case numbers and community spread rates closely and will act in the safety of our campus if it becomes necessary,” he said.

Community and campus spread of COVID-19, quarantine housing capacity for students, testing and impact on the student health clinic and Brookings health partners are key indicators for South Dakota State University in deciding whether to close, spokesman Mike Lockrem said.

“We continue to have capacity to handle the impact of COVID-19,” he said. “Per our reporting protocol, any threat to campus based on confirmed positive cases will be communicated as appropriate.”

The 83 active cases among SDSU students don’t necessarily denote on-campus cases, he said, noting many of the reported cases involve individuals who are not living on campus or remaining at their permanent residence to finish quarantine or isolation periods before they return to their in-person classes.

The same is true for the University of South Dakota, spokeswoman Michelle Cwach said, noting the “vast majority of on-campus students have returned home to quarantine or isolate.”