No set number of COVID-19 cases will move SD’s universities online, regents say

As active COVID-19 cases among students at South Dakota’s public college campuses grew to 396 Wednesday afternoon, the Board of Regents said there’s no set number of cases that would cancel in-person learning this semester or force everyone to learn online.
In a statement, the regents said they haven’t “identified a certain number of positive cases among students and/or faculty at the public universities, or any other formulaic process for that matter, that would trigger a conversion to remote delivery.”
When asked if universities would be able to refund or reimburse students for on-campus costs if a university went online, spokeswoman Janelle Toman said “it is premature to predict any board action at this time.”
Decisions to move online would rely on university administrators’ judgment, consultation with the Board of Regents' office and the advice of public health experts, the regents said.
Those stakeholders are “continuously monitoring and assessing the facts and circumstances present” on campus and in their communities, the regents said, and will make adjustments as necessary to keep students, faculty and staff safe “while minimizing disruption and maintaining a quality education experience for our students.”
South Dakota Mines’ goal is to keep in-person classes going through Thanksgiving break, President Jim Rankin said Wednesday while asking students to remain diligent in their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We are monitoring the case numbers and community spread rates closely and will act in the safety of our campus if it becomes necessary,” he said.
Community and campus spread of COVID-19, quarantine housing capacity for students, testing and impact on the student health clinic and Brookings health partners are key indicators for South Dakota State University in deciding whether to close, spokesman Mike Lockrem said.
“We continue to have capacity to handle the impact of COVID-19,” he said. “Per our reporting protocol, any threat to campus based on confirmed positive cases will be communicated as appropriate.”
The 83 active cases among SDSU students don’t necessarily denote on-campus cases, he said, noting many of the reported cases involve individuals who are not living on campus or remaining at their permanent residence to finish quarantine or isolation periods before they return to their in-person classes.
The same is true for the University of South Dakota, spokeswoman Michelle Cwach said, noting the “vast majority of on-campus students have returned home to quarantine or isolate.”
“The decision whether or not to remain face-to-face will not be made by USD alone, but in coordination” with the regents, the Department of Health and local health care providers in Vermillion, Cwach said. Local hospital capacity, quarantine housing space, access to supplies and resources and community spread trends are also factors, she said.
Black Hills State University spokeswoman Corinne Hansen said there is “no finite number” that would shut the university down, and that officials will “monitor and evaluate against a number of factors, much of it tied to our ability to keep faculty and students in classes.”
Northern State University also hasn’t identified a particular number of positive cases among students or staff that would move folks online, spokesman Justin Fraase said.
“We continue to consult with the (regents), local officials and health care personnel, and public health experts regarding our current case count and the number of campus individuals in quarantine and isolation,” Fraase said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!