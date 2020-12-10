Noem proposes $11 million for public schools to make up for enrollment declines due to COVID-19

Gov. Kristi Noem proposed one-time funding to public schools in her budget address Tuesday that may help Rapid City Area Schools make up for a loss of state funding due to enrollment gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding for districts like RCAS is determined in part by enrollment numbers. RCAS lost more than 700 students this school year, which Sperintendent Lori Simon has said could cost the district more than $5 million.
Simon said RCAS is not alone in experiencing an enrollment decline and that it was a “huge relief” to hear Noem had proposed $11 million for districts to make up for “what has been and could continue to be, a large loss in funding.”
“At this point, we know very little about what our portion of the one-time funds will be should the Legislature approve the governor’s recommendation,” Simon said Thursday. “We’re hopeful that it will be enough to cover the gap.”
The state’s largest education association said it is “pleased” with Noem’s proposal. SDEA President Loren Paul said the increase will “help districts get back on track with offering competitive salaries and benefits to attract qualified and caring staff.”
“We know this is only the beginning of the process, but it’s a good place to start,” Paul said.
The South Dakota School Superintendents Association also said it was “genuinely grateful” that Noem proposed the budget item to address a one-time shortfall of enrollment declines resulting from the pandemic.
Such an increase in state aid, if approved by the Legislature, could allocate funding to schools for the “teacher target salary” to increase by 2.4%, recovering small percentages lost in budget shortfalls in the prior two years, SDSSA president and Custer superintendent Mark Naugle said.
