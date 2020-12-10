Noem proposes $11 million for public schools to make up for enrollment declines due to COVID-19

Gov. Kristi Noem proposed one-time funding to public schools in her budget address Tuesday that may help Rapid City Area Schools make up for a loss of state funding due to enrollment gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding for districts like RCAS is determined in part by enrollment numbers. RCAS lost more than 700 students this school year, which Sperintendent Lori Simon has said could cost the district more than $5 million.

Simon said RCAS is not alone in experiencing an enrollment decline and that it was a “huge relief” to hear Noem had proposed $11 million for districts to make up for “what has been and could continue to be, a large loss in funding.”

“At this point, we know very little about what our portion of the one-time funds will be should the Legislature approve the governor’s recommendation,” Simon said Thursday. “We’re hopeful that it will be enough to cover the gap.”