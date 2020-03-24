Noem recommends K-12 school closure until May 1

Noem said she would reevaluate her current plan — recommending school closure until May 1 — throughout the next several weeks. She also said we won’t see the peak infection rate in South Dakota for another eight weeks.

“We obviously believe that we will still be dealing with the virus by that time, but we do not know if we'll have therapeutics available to us, or if there will be more information at that time, really what the situation will be,” Noem said. “I think all of us can honestly say that even a week ago, we were in a very different situation than we are today.”