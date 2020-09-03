Noem: Schools will receive $500 per student from state’s federal COVID-19 relief

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday that public and private K-12 schools across the state will get an extra $500 per student from the $1.25 billion the state received from the CARES Act.
Noem’s office estimates these costs at $75 million to cover all the schools in the state to help with costs incurred due to COVID-19.
Rapid City Area Schools may receive as much as $6.5 million from this funding, district business manager Coy Sasse estimated Thursday.
The district’s pandemic-related expenses had surpassed $9 million. Superintendent Lori Simon previously told Rep. Dusty Johnson that the district needed more relief on a recent school visit.
Noem’s funding allocations will help RCAS cover the costs to purchase more personal protective equipment, new technology and learning management systems, and to construct nurse stations in all the schools. The funding may also cover salaries for remote-learning courses and nursing assistants.
The funding follows Wednesday’s updated guidance from the Department of Treasury, Noem’s office said, noting tribal governments can choose to make similar payments to tribal and BIE schools.
“I appreciate the great work our schools are doing to ensure kids are back in the classroom this fall,” Noem said in a press release. “We expect this additional funding will help schools continue to tackle challenges related to COVID-19. It’s crucial that our students are in the classroom this year, and we are grateful to the Trump administration for giving us the flexibility to help make that happen.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.