Oceti Sakowin school bill fails in Senate

A bill that would have created four community-based schools focused on teaching Oceti Sakowin values failed in the Senate on a 20-12 vote Thursday.

“Some of the happiest days of my life were when I was teaching,” Sen. Troy Heinert said in his closing arguments before the final vote. “Some of the saddest (days) were when I had to bury a student. We don’t want to do that anymore.”

The Senate had passed two amendments to the bill Thursday, one from Heinert changing “shall” language to “may,” and a second amendment from Sen. Jim Bolin changing all mentions of “gender” in the bill to “sex.” The bill still failed as amended.

Sen. Marsha Symens said her “heart was torn” over the bill as a former teacher and legislator, but she felt she needed to be responsible with taxpayer dollars. There are already avenues for school districts to go forward to create magnet schools that teach Oceti Sakowin essential understandings, and the state doesn’t need legislation to do it, she argued.

In closing statements, Heinert argued that if school districts could start those schools before, “where have they been for the last 40 years?”

