Oceti Sakowin school bill fails in Senate

A bill that would have created four community-based schools focused on teaching Oceti Sakowin values failed in the Senate on a 20-12 vote Thursday.
“Some of the happiest days of my life were when I was teaching,” Sen. Troy Heinert said in his closing arguments before the final vote. “Some of the saddest (days) were when I had to bury a student. We don’t want to do that anymore.”
The Senate had passed two amendments to the bill Thursday, one from Heinert changing “shall” language to “may,” and a second amendment from Sen. Jim Bolin changing all mentions of “gender” in the bill to “sex.” The bill still failed as amended.
Sen. Marsha Symens said her “heart was torn” over the bill as a former teacher and legislator, but she felt she needed to be responsible with taxpayer dollars. There are already avenues for school districts to go forward to create magnet schools that teach Oceti Sakowin essential understandings, and the state doesn’t need legislation to do it, she argued.
In closing statements, Heinert argued that if school districts could start those schools before, “where have they been for the last 40 years?”
Sen. Timothy Johns, a Republican from Lead, shared concerns that the bill could set a “bad precedent” to allow private schools to be funded by taxpayers and that it may have gone against the state constitution as the Legislature would be enacting special laws in the management of schools.
Sen. Jean Hunhoff argued against the bill because Native American schools grant programs are already in place. Sen. Jack Kolbeck brought up a similar argument that in the Sioux Falls schools, they have already set up Lakota-specific curriculum and spent money to hire teachers and pay for their training and curriculum.
Sen. Wayne Steinhauer said the 50% graduation rate in South Dakota is “because we’ve been robbing from this ethnic group all along. We haven’t been doing them justice.
“If you’re from a district that’s doing great, your school district probably doesn’t have to worry about it, but we are elected to not just look after our district, we’re supposed to be looking across the whole state,” Steinhauer added.
Sen. David Johnson, a Rapid City Republican, said he believed the bill would mean school districts would sponsor charter schools, which is “problematic.” He added that he will work with Heinert and his district to come up with something more “efficacious” for the Native students in his district.
“Fifty-three percent of Native children graduate on time,” Heinert said in his closing statements. “Are you OK with those numbers? That’s what we have to ask ourselves. It’s because the system somehow became irrelevant to them.”