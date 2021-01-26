Oceti Sakowin school legislation to be considered by state Senate

The hopes of Oceti Sakowin school supporters moved one step closer to reality Tuesday morning as the Senate Education committee voted 6-1 to move SB 68 to the Senate floor for full debate and “hopeful” approval.

Sen. Blake Curd of Sioux Falls told Sen. Troy Heinert, a Democrat from Mission, that this bill may be Heinert’s best achievement as a legislator to date if the bill passes.

“I don’t think it’s a small measure to say should this succeed, you would consider it your signature achievement of all of your time serving the people of South Dakota and the folks you represent here,” Curd said.

Sen. Heinert said when he was teaching, he often watched as bright students would come to class with all the skills he had taught them but “somewhere in this system, we lose them.”

“I believe that if we can keep them in a system where they feel relevant, where they’re proud of who they are, proud of their ancestors, proud of their DNA, and we’re educating them, they won’t get into that other stuff,” he said.

Senators took questions from both proponents and opponents of the bill Tuesday before the vote.