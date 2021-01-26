Oceti Sakowin school legislation to be considered by state Senate

The hopes of Oceti Sakowin school supporters moved one step closer to reality Tuesday morning as the Senate Education committee voted 6-1 to move SB 68 to the Senate floor for full debate and “hopeful” approval.
Sen. Blake Curd of Sioux Falls told Sen. Troy Heinert, a Democrat from Mission, that this bill may be Heinert’s best achievement as a legislator to date if the bill passes.
“I don’t think it’s a small measure to say should this succeed, you would consider it your signature achievement of all of your time serving the people of South Dakota and the folks you represent here,” Curd said.
Sen. Heinert said when he was teaching, he often watched as bright students would come to class with all the skills he had taught them but “somewhere in this system, we lose them.”
“I believe that if we can keep them in a system where they feel relevant, where they’re proud of who they are, proud of their ancestors, proud of their DNA, and we’re educating them, they won’t get into that other stuff,” he said.
Senators took questions from both proponents and opponents of the bill Tuesday before the vote.
Superintendent Lori Simon was asked to give a description of the magnet school she proposed in the last meeting. Simon said RCAS would first create a task force with stakeholders from the Native American community including parents, community members, elders and educators who would discuss the design of the magnet school.
“I don’t really see it as being that dissimilar than what is being proposed in this legislation,” she said. “I think ideally, it would involve both Lakota language and culture.”
Simon said language immersion or magnet schools as she proposed could start with kindergarten and first grades then add a grade level each year if the task force chose that. She said the school board is supportive of “exploring this opportunity.”
Sarah Pierce, lead facilitator of the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition, said the bill should be a matter of “both,” not “either/or.” she said, adding that RCAS board member Clay Colombe wrote to the committee in support of the bill.
The bill creates authentic representation to create a model “that we know works for our children, without tireless, countless advocacy efforts that fall on deaf ears until we prevent a bill to the legislature,” Pierce said.