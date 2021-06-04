PACs, politicians helping fund Rapid City school board campaigns

There are two distinct groups of candidates; Baker, Funke, Doney and Thomas are endorsed by the conservative religious group Family Heritage Alliance, while Slack, Pochardt, Flynn and Read are endorsed by the teachers’ union, Rapid City Education Association.

The two groups also differed in their funding sources. Baker, Funke, Doney and Thomas all received contributions from the Free Republic PAC. Free Republic is run by chair Kevin Maher of Rapid City.

Slack, Pochardt, Flynn and Read received donations from Democracy in Action and A Better South Dakota PAC. Means also received a donation from Democracy in Action. Democracy in Action’s treasurer is Karen Hall and its biggest donor is Stan Adelstein, who is also chairman of A Better South Dakota.

The South Dakota Educators PAC supported both Slack’s and Flynn’s campaigns, giving $500 to each.

In addition, Baker and Flynn both received funding from South Dakota Realtors PAC. Baker received $4,000 from the Pierre-based PAC and Flynn received $1,334.30.

Information from some candidates’ campaign finance disclosure reports also show donations from local and state politicians.