Pandemic costs school district millions of dollars; Legislature to consider how to spend $900 million in COVID aid

Pandemic expenses in the Rapid City Area Schools district have surpassed $9 million and the district “desperately needs more federal relief,” Superintendent Lori Simon told Rep. Dusty Johnson on a recent school visit.

Katy Urban, district information manager, estimates costs are closer to $9.8 million. If the district is unable to cover them through a new CARES package or with federal pandemic-relief funds the state has already received, administrators will have to use reserve funds, capital outlay funds or other areas of “flexibility.”

The district received $4.1 million directly from the federal government that came from the initial CARES Act.

During his visit, Johnson said Congress would be working on another CARES package. Johnson also said the state can use part of the $1.25 billion it received from the first CARES Act for local educational costs.