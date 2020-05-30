Parade honors Rapid City's largest class of Native American graduates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In place of feathers and plumes, Native American seniors in Rapid City were honored Friday with car horns, homemade signs and a socially distanced parade.

Each year, the Rapid City Area Schools district honors Native graduates with a Feathering Ceremony. This year's ceremony was cancelled weeks ago due to concern for the potential spread of COVID-19. Local spiritual leaders suggested families perform the ceremony privately at home to maintain social distancing.

In place of the ceremony, district students and families got extra creative this year with social distancing measures in effect.

The parade, celebrating the largest graduating class of Native students with 118 seniors throughout the district, kicked off Friday night at Central High School. Cars of teachers, families, educators and friends of the students went through nearby streets with a police escort so the students could be recognized.

"We are proud of these seniors and honored to be able to showcase them and their accolades," said Katy Urban, community relations manager for RCAS.

Parade participants were welcome to decorate their cars with their seniors' names, schools, congratulatory messages and more. Title VI seniors were invited to wear their caps and gowns to the event.

