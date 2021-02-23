Parents demand that school district reconsider decision to postpone prom

Stevens High School Student Representative Leo Flynn told the board that he gauged some of his classmates’ initial reactions to the decision, which he said was a “strong mix of emotions” ranging from upset to excitement.

“The upset students were mostly upset by the date being moved to after the school year or because they would have conflicts of interest or they’d be leaving town, but on the other hand, there are also the students that were excited because they’ll be able to have prom even if it wasn’t when it was originally scheduled,” Flynn said.

School board members agreed there should be more discussion on the issue and that parents and students should be consulted.

“Prom is going to happen whether we are a part of it or not,” board member Jim Hansen said. “If we don’t get on board, they are going to have this without us, and what is that going to say to our constituents from here on out?”

Board member Kate Thomas reiterated Justin Casey’s point that students are gathering outside of school anyway and that prom would be no different. She said personal responsibility for students’ health will drive decisions to attend prom or not.

“As much as we want the safety of everybody that is not the school district’s job,” Thomas said.