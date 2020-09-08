Parents excited to drop students at school despite COVID-19 concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students and parents arrived at Valley View Elementary Tuesday for the first time since this spring. This year, students at Valley View arrived through multiple doors located on the exterior of the building and arrival times were staggered to increase social distancing standards.

Nicole Healy said she does not have any concerns for this year. Healy's children attend Valley View Elementary, and she assists teachers in the classroom as a paraprofessional.

"I'm ready to get all the kids back in the building. Right now, it's nice to at least see half of them here," Healy said. "Online learning is going to be different because you're relying on parents to do [the class work] with them whereas here they have a dedicated teacher to help them," Healy said.

Parent Terry Berndt was excited to drop off first-grader Asher Berndt Tuesday at Valley View Elementary.

"We want to get them back with other kids for the social aspect of it," Berndt said. "I hope it gets back to normal so that we get back to five days a week where they're in class."

Substitute teacher Denise Munger echoed a similar sentiment. She is happy to get students back in the classroom at Valley View.