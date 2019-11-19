The plan to close voting sites at Rapid City Area Schools is not a done deal, the Pennington county auditor said Tuesday.
Cindy Mohler said she still agrees with the RCAS superintendent and Rapid City police chief that voting at schools "could be a safety issue," and added that she is almost done securing new locations that could replace the school sites.
Mohler said she is planning on setting up meetings with stakeholders to discuss the issue after the school board voted 4-3 Monday evening to pass a statement saying they want public schools to remain voting sites. After those meetings, Mohler said she will decide whether or not to turn the issue over to the Pennington County Board of Commissioners, which has the final say on polling locations.
Gary Drewes, vice chair of the commission, said he would support keeping the school voting sites if he's confident students will be safe.
But "if there are safety concerns, if there's true safety concerns about it, I don't have an issue with it being moved out of the schools," he said.
Voting sites for the Feb. 25 RCAS bond vote would only be impacted if the commission approves the site changes before Feb. 12, when the first legal notice about the special election will be published, Mohler said. Voters are being asked if they support a nearly $190 million bond to build and renovate RCAS facilities.
Parents, staff and district leadership have been raising safety concerns about schools serving as polling sites for several years, especially after the February 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., RCAS spokeswoman Katy Urban previously told the Journal. She said the current discussion and work toward switching the sites began after Police Chief Karl Jegeris contacted Superintendent Lori Simon in the fall of 2018. They met with Mohler in February.
During Monday's meeting, Jegeris and some board members cited safety concerns related to school shootings and that it's smart to be proactive and mitigate risk.
"I am surprised the majority of the school board disregarded my recommendation along with the input from the student representative," Jegeris said in reference to Olivia Perli, a non-voting representative from Central High School who said adults should be concerned about student safety.
Jegeris said, however, he respects the elected officials' decision and that "our department will do our best to continue to take steps towards reducing risk in the best interest of public safety."
Simon said she understands concerns about removing school polling places but "when we can mitigate the risk of danger to our students, I believe we should."
"Opening our doors to the public on election day while school is in session does lessen our ability to secure our buildings," she said.
Simon also pointed to a poll shown at Monday's meeting that said a majority of parents and staff supported or were neutral about closing school voting sites. It's unclear how the poll was conducted.
Board and community members opposed to the change said at Monday's meeting that they had concerns about voter suppression and access, giving into fear, the message the change would send about public spaces and the importance of voting, and the optics with the upcoming bond election.
Several school board members also said they were upset they didn't know Simon, Jegeris and Mohler were discussing this issue until they read about it in the Journal this month. Drewes echoed those comments, saying the school board should have been involved before Mohler and her office put in a lot of time and effort into finding new sites.
Now, 10 precincts vote at seven RCAS schools. Those precincts would be moved to eight new sites, two that still need to be confirmed, according to a draft of the plan provided by Mohler.
In the Rapid Valley area, Precinct RV, which votes at Rapid Valley Elementary, would move to the Rapid Valley Sanitary District, just .3 miles away. Precinct VV, which votes at Valley View Elementary, would move to the Rapid Valley United Methodist Church.
Precinct 2-4, which currently votes at South Middle School, would vote at the Moose Lodge in southeast Rapid City. Precinct 3-4, which votes at Southwest Middle School, would move 2.7 miles away to the Crossroads Wesleyan Church on the southwest side.
Precincts 4-1, 4-4 and 5-1 on the northeast side of town currently vote at General Beadle Elementary. If the plan is approved, Precincts 4-1 and 5-1 would vote at the Minneluzahan Senior Center while Precinct 4-4 would vote at the He Sapa New Life Wesleyan Church.
The following sites are not yet confirmed: Precinct 1-3, which votes at Grandview Elementary in southeast Rapid City, could move to the Open Heart United Methodist Church, while Precincts 5-3 and 5-5, which vote at Pinedale Elementary in western Rapid City, could move to the Westgate Community Church.
The new sites would charge the county $25 to $50 a day to rent the polling sites, Mohler said. She said RCAS didn't charge anything since taxpayers pay for the schools.