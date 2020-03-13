Program helps single parents finish college

“I want to be able to provide a good life for him as a single parent,” McBride said. “I’m on assistance right now, and I want to be able to not have that one day. I’m glad and I’m blessed to have that, but I just want to be able to give back, too.”

McBride said she’s grateful for the mentor she has through the program.

“You can definitely count on them to be there, and to cheer you on and be in your corner,” she said. “They’re not biased, they are just there for you.”

Megan Lockey is a single mother to two boys, age 13 and 8, and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing from SDSU at the nursing school in Rapid City. Lockey said she didn’t take her education seriously when she was younger, and is thankful to be in the Uplifting Parents program.

“I was just out of high school, and (college) was what you were expected to do,” Lockey said. “I failed because I didn’t take it seriously. I’m 40 now, so 10 to 15 years down the road, I am struggling as a single mom. You start having kids and thinking about your life… I want better for myself. Not only for myself, but for my kids.”