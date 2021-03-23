Prom back on for April 17 for Rapid City seniors

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We felt it was important to prioritize seniors as our seniors didn’t get a prom last year. We believe this is a fair compromise and hope everyone can join us in supporting it as we need to turn the focus now on planning as safe an event as possible in the short time period that remains between now and April 17,” Simon said.

Simon said that prom is likely not in any danger of being cancelled again as the district’s case numbers have been steady in the last few months.

“I’ll continue to monitor daily, and certainly if we see any alarming trends we’ll be sure to be out in front of any communications, but that I’m not concerned about,” Simon said. “I think we’re all feeling that this is a compromise that we can safely manage and that we can make it really a safe and enjoyable event for our students attending.”

Although juniors will not be included in this year’s prom, a group of parents are brainstorming creative ways for them to get involved.

During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, parents were thankful the board listened to their requests for a meeting and that the two groups could come to a compromise.