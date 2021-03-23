Prom back on for April 17 for Rapid City seniors

Prom is back on for April 17 in Rapid City Area Schools, with a few modifications, after new developments in the situation caused school administration to reconsider.
This week, Oyate Health Center began offering all RCAS students aged 16-18 a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which according to an email from RCAS spokesperson Katy Urban, gives families more choices for the upcoming prom as well as graduation.
Superintendent Lori Simon said during a weekly board of education meeting Monday night that more than 600 students have signed up to get vaccinated.
However, only seniors will be allowed to attend the prom as well as one guest who must be a 9-12 grade student and safety precautions will be put in place and “strictly enforced,” according to the email. That includes required mask-wearing.
Tickets ($20 per person and $35 for a couple) will only be sold to seniors, and in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door as staff needs an accurate head count to ensure safety. The prom will be held from 7-11 p.m. in the Don Barnett Arena at the Civic Center. Central and Stevens High Schools will not be hosting post-prom activities this year, but they will each host a senior picnic with raffles and prizes later in the year.
Simon said the administrative team met last Friday to reconsider the prom, and school principals said they would be comfortable with the decision as long as safety protocols were in place.
“We felt it was important to prioritize seniors as our seniors didn’t get a prom last year. We believe this is a fair compromise and hope everyone can join us in supporting it as we need to turn the focus now on planning as safe an event as possible in the short time period that remains between now and April 17,” Simon said.
Simon said that prom is likely not in any danger of being cancelled again as the district’s case numbers have been steady in the last few months.
“I’ll continue to monitor daily, and certainly if we see any alarming trends we’ll be sure to be out in front of any communications, but that I’m not concerned about,” Simon said. “I think we’re all feeling that this is a compromise that we can safely manage and that we can make it really a safe and enjoyable event for our students attending.”
Although juniors will not be included in this year’s prom, a group of parents are brainstorming creative ways for them to get involved.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, parents were thankful the board listened to their requests for a meeting and that the two groups could come to a compromise.
“We really appreciate the collaboration and the efforts by everyone that has been involved to do something special and something safe for our kids who have lost so much,” Sherrie Nutter, speaking on behalf of a parent advocacy group, said at the meeting.
Graduation will also take place in the Don Barnett Arena. Rapid City High School’s will be held May 28 at 7 p.m., Stevens’ on May 30 at 1:30 p.m., and Central’s on the same day at 5 p.m.
As of now, graduation attendance won’t be limited, but the Lacroix Room has been reserved in case overflow space is needed and the ceremony will be live streamed there. If COVID-19 cases in the area or within the school district rise again, RCAS may reconsider limiting the number of attendees per graduate.