Public weighs options during school board open house

As a mother of a third grader enrolled in RCAS, Hammond said it was important to see that candidates would, if elected, take care of the children they are entrusted with making decisions for.

“There’s a huge achievement gap in different areas and different schools in the city, and it’s vast. I would like to see that change and for kids to have the same opportunities and to test better no matter where they live,” Hammond said.

Hammond said infrastructure is another big issue elected school board members need to keep focusing on, and that she didn’t want that priority to fall by the wayside as many schools in the District need upgrades and improvements.

RCAS teachers Sue Podoll and Justin Speck came out to the open house because they said the community needs a strong school board to continue investing in schools.

“The Board needs to be educated and aware in how to move the District forward so we can better serve students and prepare kids for a [future] world that they get to decide,” Podoll, who is also the president of the Rapid City Education Association, said.

Speck, a fine arts teacher at Central High School, said it matters whether school board members support teachers so that they can prepare their students well for the world after high school.