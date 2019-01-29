Rapid City Area Schools will start two hours late on Wednesday.
In addition to the late start, there will be no morning preschool, and no breakfast served, according to Shirley Fletcher, senior administrative assistant in the superintendent's office.
Though Rapid City isn't forecast to experience the extreme negative temperatures gripping much of the Midwest, Wednesday is expected to reach minus 3 degrees overnight, with wind chills between minus 5 to minus 15 degrees, with a projected high of 18.