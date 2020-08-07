Rapid City Catholic Schools to require masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Catholic school system has opted to require masks for students in grades 6-12 and for teachers and staff when their school year starts Aug. 24.

Superintendent Barb Honeycutt said those in preschool through fifth grade must wear masks to school in the morning, while their temperature is checked and while they're in the hallways, but can take their masks off in the classroom if they'd like.

Students who want to learn off-campus can participate in classes via live streaming or by watching recorded lessons.

Temperature checks will take place each morning and students will use several different entrances at each building to control morning congestion.

Routine cleaning will take effect in the schools. Teachers will also keep their doors open during class to allow for better air flow and to cut down on the amount of times students and teachers touch the doorknobs.

