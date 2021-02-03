Rapid City Central High School student dies

Rapid City Area Schools announced Tuesday that a student at Central High School had died.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with (the student’s) family and friends,” district community relations manager Katy Urban said.

A cause of death has not yet been determined by the authorities, Urban said in an email to families at Central, asking that students not spread rumors “since they may turn out to be untrue and can be deeply hurtful and unfair to (the student’s) family and friends.”

Rapid City Police Department spokesman Brendyn Medina said the department is investigating it as an unattended death. There are no signs of foul play, he said Wednesday.

The district’s Crisis Response Team is available to meet with students, Urban said, urging families to contact the school office if they feel their child needs assistance.

For anyone who needs help right away, they can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), call 911 or take your child to the nearest crisis center or emergency department, Urban said.

Students and families with questions can contact a school mental health professional by calling 605-593-2556, she said.

“Every time we have a death in one of our school communities, we send communication to let families know that their child may need help processing the loss,” Urban said. “We let families know that we are offering counseling and give other resources to support students and families.”

