Rapid City Central students perform ‘Grinch’ tales at Rapid Valley Elementary

“In Whoville they say that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day.”

Five student actors from Central High School told the classic Dr. Seuss tale “How the Grinch stole Christmas” to students at Rapid Valley Elementary School on Thursday.

The CHS students said they performed the short one-act as a treat for the last day of in-person school in 2020, before students take in one last day of e-learning at home Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Actors Cade Janvrin (the Grinch), Gunnar Benson, Aliya Thompson, Gretchen Lindenberg and Lucy Woods, all students in advanced theater production, said it was important to bring the arts to the elementary school students.

“We haven’t (been able) to do any theater since March,” Lindenberg said. CHS drama teacher Justin Speck wanted the students out in the community, “so we decided to do something like this.”

The students worked on the production for a month, even working on it remotely when the school switched to distance learning, memorizing lines over Zoom. Janvrin said they chose the story of the Grinch because it’s “simple, sweet and recognizable.”