Rapid City Christian student named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

Rapid City Christian student Bennett Selfridge has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition for recognition and college undergraduate scholarships. The competition is open to all high school students who meet published participation requirements.

Scholarship winners are chosen on the basis of their abilities, skills and accomplishments.

Some 16,000 of the high scorers, representing less than 1% of the nation’s high school graduating seniors, qualify as semifinalists in each annual National Merit Program. They are the only participants who have an opportunity to advance in the competition for some 7,600 Merit Scholarship® awards.

Selfridge and Stevens High School senior Michael Tang will have the chance to continue in the competition for the awards worth more than $30 million offered next spring.

Scholarship semifinalists will now complete an application process to move on to be a finalist in the competition.

