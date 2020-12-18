Rapid City couple brings early Christmas gifts to Canyon Lake Elementary

Since 2007, one Canyon Lake Elementary School alumna has made it a Christmas tradition with her family to give a gift to each child at her alma mater.

Linda Rydstrom said the idea began when she first learned that the demographics of her old school had changed.

“We heard about the need when we were at Canyon Lake Methodist, they were passing a bucket to add to the backpack program,” Rydstrom said, noting Canyon Lake is one of Rapid City Area Schools’ Title 1 schools, meaning 40% or more of its students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

Rydstrom and her husband, Don, who own WestJet Air Center at the Rapid City Regional Airport, decided in 2007 that it was time to give back.

“I said OK, let’s do a party for the whole school,” Rydstrom said in the first year when there were 250 students. Last year, she gave out 430 presents, “so it’s grown over the years. We absolutely love it.”

In a year without a pandemic, Santa would visit the school and take his throne in the school gymnasium, calling out each child’s name as he handed out their gifts.