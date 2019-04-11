Rapid City Area Schools have canceled classes Friday due to weather.
Douglas School District in Box Elder will also be closed.
It's the third day in a row the schools have closed due to the spring storm that started Tuesday night with rain before turning to sleet and snow overnight and into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Forecast initially predicted it would let up by noon Thursday, but snow continued to fall well into the evening with wind and blowing snow creating low visibility and poor travel conditions.
