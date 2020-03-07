Rapid City High School gets rid of bells, empowers students

Mazie Croyle, a student representative on the school board, said at a board meeting Monday night that the school is seeing lower dropout numbers because of the flex schedule.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s certainly changing the environment and reducing many of our issues in dropouts,” Croyle said. She said the school is collecting data this semester to see how it will continue to help students.

Personalized learning

This fall, the school introduced a personalized learning system, which means students are held accountable for mastering course material regardless of the time it takes to do so.

“In traditional schooling, time is a constant and learning is the variable,” Heilman said. “In traditional schools, we know how long a student will be in a course. But how much each student learns is going to vary greatly.”

Students and their advisors can customize the amount of time they need to spend on each subject. A student who may excel in math might be behind in reading, for example, and could customize their schedule and education path to accommodate their needs.