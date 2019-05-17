Dressed in their caps and gowns, seniors set to graduate from the Rapid City Area Schools took a trip down memory lane on Friday morning.
For the second year in a row, the district's elementary schools opened their doors to the outgoing class. School Spokesperson Katy Urban said around 160 students from the Class of 2019 participated in this year's grad walk event.
Each graduate-to-be was shuttled by school bus to two different elementary schools, where students inside waited in the hallways to cheer them on with signs in hand. Urban said that the schools attempted to get as many seniors back to the buildings where they attended grade school as possible.
All 15 of the elementary schools took part in this year's celebration, which Urban said was held to inspire younger students and congratulate older ones. It proves to be fun for both sets, she said, and many children in lower grades tend to look up to teenagers.
For some students, Urban said the experience proved to be an emotional one.
"They were shocked at how fast all of (school) went," she said.
Seniors made their rounds just one week out from the district's final day of class. Graduation ceremonies are scheduled next weekend.
On May 26, both Stevens and Central High Schools will hold their respective commencements at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Stevens' celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m., while Central's will start that evening at 5 p.m.
Commencements for Rapid City High School, meanwhile, will be held the night of May 24 at the Historic Theater beginning at 7 p.m.
Honors convocations for top earning seniors were held last week as well. Central saluted theirs on May 13, Stevens on May 14.
Urban said the final count of graduates has not yet been tabulated.