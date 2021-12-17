Rapid City public schools closed Friday after threat on social media

Rapid City Area Schools will be closed Friday in light of a threat, originating in Iowa, that could apply to one of its schools. The broad threat has also caused ripples of concern nationwide.

"This morning, we received a threat to one of our schools," Superintendent Lori Simon wrote to staff and families. "Law enforcement are currently investigating. Out of an abundance of caution, Rapid City Area Schools are closed today."

The Rapid City Police Department tweeted Friday morning that the school district was responding to a TikTok post.

“In recent days, local law enforcement and the Rapid City Area Schools district were made aware of a nationwide TikTok post making threats to schools.," the tweet said.

Police also reported on Facebook that they were "notified of a threatening social media post directed at North Middle School" although it was unclear if it was directed at the Rapid City school. In the course of the investigation, the police said it appears that post "originated in Iowa."

In a series of tweets this morning, the Rapid City Police Department described how the threat and response unfolded.

"This morning, police were notified of a threatening social media post directed at a 'North Middle School.' Law enforcement began investigating the origin of the post to determine whether or not it applied to the local North Middle School.

"In the spirit of caution for the safety of students, RCAS made the decision to cancel school today as the investigation into the threat continued.

"At this time, local law enforcement has yet to find any credible or actionable threat directed at our local school system. In the time since the investigation began, we believe the post about North Middle School originated in Iowa.

"Regardless, we will continue to work with RCAS to protect the safety and well-being of our students and schools."

