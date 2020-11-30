Rapid City school board approves overtime for nurses, stipends for staff

The district also said the number of inquiries has corresponded with the increase of positive cases in the district, and it has created a hotline for these calls.

The board voted 6-1 on the resolution with Kate Thomas abstaining. The board also voted 4-2-1 to approve reimbursement stipends for all district staff, with Thomas and Amy Policky dissenting and Matt Stephens abstaining.

All district staff employed on or before Nov. 30 will be paid a $525 reimbursement stipend from the district’s Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). Substitutes will be paid a stipend based on how many days they worked up to Nov. 30.

The district estimated the total cost of paying the reimbursement stipends at $984,000, with $962,000 for employees and $22,000 for substitutes.

The board voted unanimously in favor of changing both Dec. 21 and 22 to winter break vacation days for all RCAS staff and families, who will now have two full weeks off over the holidays.

The board also voted 5-2 to revise language in the back to school plan to make it clearer that staff must wear face masks “everywhere” in school buildings except when working alone in offices, classrooms or work spaces.