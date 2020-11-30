Rapid City school board approves overtime for nurses, stipends for staff

The Rapid City school board approved new COVID-19 on-call rates for school nurses and reimbursement stipends for all Rapid City Area Schools staff.
The move follows the district's Nov. 26 report that 69 students and 44 staff have an active case of coronavirus, and 82 staff and 357 students are in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure. The move also follows the district's decision to allow students back in schools Monday in Level 1, or four days of in-person learning.
The new on-call rates allow school nurses to work overtime responding to COVID-19-related inquiries from students, parents and staff on nights, weekends, non-teacher days and holidays.
If the nurses work evenings, they can earn $50, as well as $100 on non-teacher days, $150 on holidays and $250 for weekends (5 p.m. Friday through Sunday evening). The extra shifts can be taken on a voluntary basis, Superintendent Lori Simon said.
The district brought the resolution forward because three positions — occupational health services coordinator, district school nurse coordinator and the human resources benefit specialist — have been fielding COVID-19 calls and emails during non-work hours.
The district also said the number of inquiries has corresponded with the increase of positive cases in the district, and it has created a hotline for these calls.
The board voted 6-1 on the resolution with Kate Thomas abstaining. The board also voted 4-2-1 to approve reimbursement stipends for all district staff, with Thomas and Amy Policky dissenting and Matt Stephens abstaining.
All district staff employed on or before Nov. 30 will be paid a $525 reimbursement stipend from the district’s Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). Substitutes will be paid a stipend based on how many days they worked up to Nov. 30.
The district estimated the total cost of paying the reimbursement stipends at $984,000, with $962,000 for employees and $22,000 for substitutes.
The board voted unanimously in favor of changing both Dec. 21 and 22 to winter break vacation days for all RCAS staff and families, who will now have two full weeks off over the holidays.
The board also voted 5-2 to revise language in the back to school plan to make it clearer that staff must wear face masks “everywhere” in school buildings except when working alone in offices, classrooms or work spaces.
After hearing seven public comments, Simon said she wanted to respond to some points people raised during the open forum portion of the meeting that criticized the superintendent for not being transparent enough in her decision-making on changing levels.
Simon said a number of factors are in place for her decisions, and that she’s said repeatedly that because the school district has a mask mandate in place, school is the safest place for children to be, but that there need to be enough healthy teachers, substitutes and staff to educate the students.
