Rapid City school board changes student quarantine policy

Students in Rapid City Area Schools who are identified as close contacts and remain asymptomatic no longer have to quarantine for 14 days, but for seven days following a 6-0 board vote Tuesday night.

As of Tuesday morning, the district had 218 total active and recovered cases of COVID-19 including 23 active cases among staff and 58 among students. More than 620 students and 55 staff members were in quarantine following exposure.

Superintendent Lori Simon said she brought forth this resolution to the school board because of the 525 students who have completed quarantine following COVID-19 exposure this far, only 15 have become a positive case, she said.

Half of the students who tested positive during their quarantine came from family exposure, while the other half tested positive following activities — either in the school district or in one’s personal life — where no masks were worn, Simon said.

Fourteen of the 15 students tested positive within 48 hours or two days into their quarantine, while the other case tested positive in three days’ time, Simon said.