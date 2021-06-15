Rapid City school board critics bring complaints to first meeting after election

Kristin Mitzel had concerns about taking a “substantial leap” with the contract, which the District has proposed using ESSER funds to pay for, right before new Board members are elected.

“It’s concerning that we are spending that amount of money to formulate a new set of rules when we seem to struggle to follow the rules that we currently have,” she said.

Area 6 representative Amy Policky explained that the work of a school district does not stop and start with elections.

“Just because there’s an election…doesn’t mean that the school board stops and waits for that board to be set. This work has been going on for three years, and what we determined as a board was that consultants were needed to help us to implement the work that we had been doing, so it was an ongoing process,” Policky said.

Jodi Frye requested full copies of the Aspen contract. RCAS Business and Support Services Director Coy Sasse said he would consult with the District’s legal counsel on whether he could provide that.

Other members of the public such as Florence Thompson had concerns about the perceived excess of funds spent on administrative salaries. Salaries for District employees make up 85% of the District’s budget.