Rapid City school board gives preliminary approval to $194 million budget

State sales tax returns have also exceeded expectations, leading to the target teacher salary portion of the state aid formula to increase by 2.4%.

However, the other major component in calculating school district revenue is enrollment. The State Aid formula relies on enrollment numbers to determine how much money a district receives from the state. State aid comprises around 40% of the District’s General Fund. The enrollment count for fall 2021, which is calculated as of Sept. 1, will be crucial in determining how much money the District will receive from the state. In 2019-2020, enrollment fell by 812 students, or 6%, which administrators believe is COVID related.

For Fall 2021, the District projects it will have 13,100 students. The District is projecting it will receive $39.8 million in state aid – a $1.4 million, or 3.4%, decrease from last year.

The General Fund will see regular revenue around $95.4 million, but the regular expenditure will be around $102.3 million, leaving the District with a $6.9 million deficit – a 55% increase from the FY 21 deficit. To offset the deficit, the District will take $6.25 million from the Capital Outlay flexibility transfer – a 40% increase in the transfer amount — and $650,000 from the General Fund cash reserve.

