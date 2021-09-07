Rapid City school board votes to change COVID-19 policies

“The COVID-Delta variant is spreading rapidly amongst children and staff with optional masking and no quarantine measures or contact tracing strategies,” the letter reads. “These infections are also spreading among family and community members. We feel strongly that we need to come together as a community to slow the spread and flatten the curve of spread as much as possible. Schools must continue to take a multi-pronged, layered approach to protect students, teachers, staff, and to keep our community safe. Combining these layers of protection will make in-person learning safe and possible.”

Still, the Board voted 5-2 not to impose a temporary two-week mask mandate. Board representatives Amy Policky and Clay Colombe introduced the resolution and were its lone supporters. Policky said the temporary mandate was needed as cases in schools are higher than this time last year, there is currently a high volume of students absent from school due to COVID, and there are not enough staff to adequately supervise all classes let alone teach them.