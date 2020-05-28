Rapid City school district adds new free meal locations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rapid City Area Schools District announced via Facebook that they updated several of their free meal locations for all children under the age of 18 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Meals will be served in a drive-thru fashion outside the schools' main entrances. Those who walk to the pickup sites must maintain social distancing.

Children must be present to receive meals. Children do not have to be enrolled in RCAS to participate, according to the post.

The district is offering cold to-go breakfasts, lunches and frozen pre-packed lunches.

The new locations include the following for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

Corral Drive Elementary, 3736 Corral Drive, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Grandview Elementary, 3301 Grandview Drive, 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

South Canyon Elementary, 219 Nordbye Lane, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Valley View Elementary, 4840 Homestead Street, 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

The following schools will continue to hand out meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the following times and locations: