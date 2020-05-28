Rapid City school district adds new free meal locations

Rapid City Area Schools District announced via Facebook that they updated several of their free meal locations for all children under the age of 18 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Meals will be served in a drive-thru fashion outside the schools' main entrances. Those who walk to the pickup sites must maintain social distancing.
Children must be present to receive meals. Children do not have to be enrolled in RCAS to participate, according to the post.
The district is offering cold to-go breakfasts, lunches and frozen pre-packed lunches.
The new locations include the following for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:
- Corral Drive Elementary, 3736 Corral Drive, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Grandview Elementary, 3301 Grandview Drive, 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- South Canyon Elementary, 219 Nordbye Lane, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Valley View Elementary, 4840 Homestead Street, 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
The following schools will continue to hand out meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the following times and locations:
- Black Hawk Elementary, 7108 Seeaire Street, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Canyon Lake East, 3302 West St. Cloud Street, 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- General Beadle Elementary, 10 Van Buren Street, 10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
- Horace Mann Elementary, 902 Anamosa Street, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Rapid Valley Elementary, 2601 Covington Street, 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- South Park Elementary, 207 Flormann Street, 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
These dates and times apply through June 30.
For more information or questions, contact the Office of Student Nutrition at 605-394-4061.
