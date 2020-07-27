Rapid City school district board votes to start school Sept. 8

Sasse said these aren’t the only COVID-19 expenses the district will experience. The district has identified new needs since budgeting for CARES Act funds, which Sasse said will carry new costs upwards of $1.6 million. The new needs are as follows, he said:

$450,000 for building modifications, like nurse stations and sick/well areas;

$1.3 million for remote learning technology;

$70,000 for additional PPE needs;

$330,000 for nursing support.

Other major budget issues include pay negotiations, as approximately 80% of the district’s expenses include salary and benefits, Sasse said. The high schools will also need more signage, he added.

Activities plan

The district also voted to move to phase three of its activities plan, which would allow both Stevens and Central high schools to start soccer tryouts from July 27 through Aug. 1, choreography sessions for competitive cheer and dance teams, and focused instruction sessions for volleyball and other sports.

The plan was passed 6-1, with a dissenting vote from outgoing board member Christine Stephenson.