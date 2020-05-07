Rapid City school district cancels annual feathering ceremony

While Rapid City Area Schools will celebrate its largest graduating class of 125 seniors through Title VI Indian Education, these seniors will not get a chance to walk in their commencement ceremony as planned and won’t have their Feathering Ceremony.
The district announced on its Facebook page Thursday that the district had to cancel the annual Feathering Ceremony due to the coronavirus.
“After seeking guidance from local spiritual leaders, a Senior Family Survey, community elders, the Parent Advisory Committee and other stakeholders, we knew we needed to place our community and families’ safety first,” the post, written by the Office of Title VI Indian Education and the Department of Diversity, Equity & Outreach, said.
Local spiritual leaders suggest that families perform the feathering ceremony privately and to maintain social distancing if others are invited.
“While we know many families have already prepared beaded graduation caps and star quilts for their graduating senior, we would love to showcase our students with these,” the post reads.
District staff will email each family to set up a time from May 18 to 22 for Title VI Indian Education staff to visit seniors’ homes and take a photo of seniors with their caps, gowns, star quilts outside of the homes. Staff will practice social distancing and wear masks.
The district is also working to produce a video honoring seniors, featuring students at school events, dances, participating in sports and more.
He Sapa Enterprises is also working with the district to create senior jackets for its students.
A social distancing car parade is also being planned for May 25 to honor Title VI seniors throughout Rapid City.
“While we are saddened by these uncertain and trying times, we encourage our students, families and community to come together through our social distancing practices to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of our seniors,” the post reads. “We are proud of these seniors and honored to be able to showcase them and their accolades during these times.”
