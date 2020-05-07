Rapid City school district cancels annual feathering ceremony

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While Rapid City Area Schools will celebrate its largest graduating class of 125 seniors through Title VI Indian Education, these seniors will not get a chance to walk in their commencement ceremony as planned and won’t have their Feathering Ceremony.

The district announced on its Facebook page Thursday that the district had to cancel the annual Feathering Ceremony due to the coronavirus.

“After seeking guidance from local spiritual leaders, a Senior Family Survey, community elders, the Parent Advisory Committee and other stakeholders, we knew we needed to place our community and families’ safety first,” the post, written by the Office of Title VI Indian Education and the Department of Diversity, Equity & Outreach, said.

Local spiritual leaders suggest that families perform the feathering ceremony privately and to maintain social distancing if others are invited.

“While we know many families have already prepared beaded graduation caps and star quilts for their graduating senior, we would love to showcase our students with these,” the post reads.