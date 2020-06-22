Rapid City school district considers 'hybrid normal start' this fall

Johnson gave a report from teachers about their experience teaching in the pandemic and said many had “inconsistent and disorganized” communication with parents. Another problem was the inaccessibility of technology and WiFi for students.

Johnson said an estimated 10% to 35% of students did not participate in any learning activities, leading to concerns that students “fell through the cracks.”

The hybrid normal start with a remote learning option is ranked the best option among a work group determining the best learning practice for elementary students, Simon said.

The secondary work group for middle and high schools favored the normal start, but their second choice was the hybrid normal start with a remote learning option, Simon said.

Simon said most districts across the state are looking at a hybrid start with a remote learning option.

“They really believe the remote option is necessary because we know that for personal reasons, for health reasons some parents are just not going to be ready for their kids to go back to school,” Simon said. “None of us can afford to lose a significant amount of enrollment, so we really need to offer that remote learning option, but a much-improved option.”