Rapid City school district has 20 active COVID-19 cases, 31 quarantined

The district and state health department have protocol in place to alert those who have had close contacts with those who test positive for COVID-19, and students, parents and staff will be notified of the existence of a positive test “when necessary,” Urban said.

Each time the district learns of a positive test, it will send a general notification letter to staff and families at each school with a positive case. From there, either Department of Health staff or RCAS nurses will begin to contact trace.

The Journal obtained such a letter Wednesday for Stevens High School that notified of an exposure at last week’s school registration but did not provide a number of cases.

Urban also said staff will receive an email each day with the number of new cases and a list of locations with the new cases “to make sure our staff who travel between buildings know where the positive cases are.” The public won’t receive that information.

The district will launch a data dashboard Sept. 14 that will list the number of active cases, recovered cases and those in quarantine, Urban said.

As of Wednesday, 51 staff and students are quarantined across the district — 20 active cases and 31 monitoring for symptoms after exposure.

